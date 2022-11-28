DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 244.4797

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6026485

CODE: CMU LN

ISIN: LU1602144575

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN

