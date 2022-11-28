Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings debuts in the UK, "A Moment in the Song", a Cultural Activity of Zhejiang showcases in London

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and the UK. "A MOMENT IN THE SONG", an exhibition on China's Song Dynasty paintings in the UK, organized by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Zhejiang University, and supported by Europe-Asia Centre, was launched at Asia House, London on 23rd November. Chu Ziyu, Director General of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered a speech online. Mark Logan, British Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Private Secretary, H.E. Yang Xiaoguang, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the UK, Mick Davies PRBA, Chairman of the Royal Society of British Artists, Ambassador Piet Steel, Chairman of Europe-Asia Center and Ping Huang FRSA, Secretary General of the Zhejiang UK Association were invited to the opening ceremony and unveiled the exhibition. Present at the ceremony were Tony Devenish AM, GLA Member for West Central Councillor for Knightsbridge & Belgravia Ward, Li Liyan, Minister-Counselor of Culture Office in the Chinese Embassy in the UK and Ms. Mei Sim Lai OBE DL, His Majesty the King's Representative for Brent since 2007.

In collaboration with over 260 cultural and museum institutions at home and abroad, A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings has taken Zhejiang University and Zhejiang Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage 17 years to compile and publish 12,405 pieces (sets) of quality Chinese painting collections, including most of the extant "national treasure" paintings. They are the world's most complete and most extensive collections of illustrated Chinese paintings to date.

In four sections: "A Scroll of Song Painting · a History of Thousands of Years", "Diversified Paintings · Fascinating Brushwork", "Multicolored World · Wonderful Seasons", "Poetry of Ink and Wash · Abandon Ourselves to Nature" following the thread of thought and the medium of beauty, the exhibition shares the charm of Zhejiang culture and art in over 100 high-definition prints of Song paintings, depicting the elegant and vibrant life of the Song Dynasty in the landscape of ink and water, civil culture, lifelike birds, animals, fish and insects, unique plum, orchids, bamboo and chrysanthemums. This is a superb fusion of the Song culture and A Collection of Song Dynasty Paintings in A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings.

