India installed 3.3 GW of PV in the third quarter, including 2.6 GW of utility-scale projects, 485 MW of rooftop arrays, and 251 MW off-grid capacity.From pv magazine India India installed 3,338 MW of new solar power capacity in the third quarter of 2022, bringing cumulative PV installations to 64.2 GW by the end of September. Of the new additions, 2.6 GW came from utility-scale solar, 485 MW from the rooftop, and 251 MW from off-grid installations, according to Bridge to India's latest report. Capacity installations declined 13% quarter on quarter in the July-September period, as developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...