First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 November 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061536828 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Impero -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 18,651,901shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,425,661 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,077,562 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 4.91 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220761 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMPERO -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel: (+45) 31 79 90 00