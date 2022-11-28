XM Cyber Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Single View of Security Risks Across the Hybrid Environment in Real Time and Providing Customer Value

XM Cyber offers various use cases, including third-party risk management, vulnerability prioritization, business risk profiling and management, digital transformation, and proactive cyber defense.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global breach and attack simulation market and, based on its findings, recognizes XM Cyber with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform. The company enables organizations to monitor risks continuously and provide the cyber adversary's perspective. The leading attack path management vendor provides security teams with visibility on all hidden attack paths that lead to critical assets. The company is positioned as a hybrid cloud security provider that leverages attack path management to provide a holistic view of risks across the hybrid environment in real time.





XM Cyber's Attack Path Management platform is a hybrid cloud security software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The platform analyzes exposures and provides an accurate view of various attack paths across the client organization. In addition, the platform provides comprehensive visibility across the enterprise continuously and safely and identifies critical assets' choke points, which are the key junctures in an attack path that lead a cyber adversary to a critical asset. Rather than fixing all security issues leading to a critical asset, security teams can fix the choke point and protect the asset. The platform, therefore, shows security teams the smallest number of actions to reduce risks significantly, thus improving the team's efficiency.

According to Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, "XM Cyber has a fast turnaround with regards to improving the cyber posture of organizations. For instance, in one customer environment, XM Cyber reduced the percentage of assets that could be compromised in a hybrid infrastructure from 93% to 7% in less than three months."

XM Cyber combines its attack path management capabilities with continuous controls monitoring capabilities following its acquisition of Cyber Observer earlier this year, to provide continuous visibility of security control gaps. The integrated platform offers automated compliance validation and reporting for key standards, such as NIST, GDPR, and SWIFT CSCF. In addition, the company leverages customer satisfaction, strategic partnerships, customer testimonials, and exceptional customer service to offer value and drive stellar growth.

"XM Cyber works closely with customers to continuously release features and capabilities that enable security teams to proactively identify and fix security issues in an efficient and effective way. The company has consistently demonstrated financial and operational excellence, harnessing its superior product and customer support capabilities," added Krishnamoorthi. With its strong overall performance, XM Cyber earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the breach and attack simulation market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply providing good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leading hybrid cloud security company that's changing the way innovative organizations approach cyber risk. By continuously uncovering hidden attack paths to businesses' critical assets and security controls gaps across cloud and on-prem environments, it enables security teams to remediate exposures at key junctures and eradicate risk with a fraction of the effort. Many of the world's largest, most complex organizations choose XM Cyber to help eradicate risk. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, and Israel.

