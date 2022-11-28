DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.0278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11544568

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN

