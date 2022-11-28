The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Need for digitalization likely to drive growth opportunities for med-tech and health-tech in the Netherlands.

As of 2021-22, Netherlands has 329 private healthcare facilities, with 8 tertiary care facilities, 182 secondary care facilities, with the remaining being primary care facilities.

Currently, the Netherlands is need for digitization of its top hospitals towards ensuring better coordination between specialties and smoother care orchestration. The overall infrastructure related to digitally native healthcare facilities is lower in the country when compared to other Scandinavian nations.

The lack of a nationally executed IT infrastructure continues to pose challenges such as siloed patient data in EMRs and other departmental repositories. This further hinders comprehensive and end-to-end management of patients especially when dealing with chronic conditions.

According to this Hospital Intelligence Report for the Netherlands, there are significant growth opportunities for digitization initiatives across General Hospitals as well as Academic tertiary care hospitals in the country. Netherlands currently has only about 6 HIMSS Level 6 7 healthcare facilities.

In addition, the secondary care facilities continue to demonstrate sizeable market growth potential for diagnostic and nuclear medicine equipment. As per Hospetrack, there are only about 90 SPECT SPECT-CT systems across the Netherlands.

Contents:

1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, Gamma Camera, PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

Renal: Dialysis Machine

Radiation Therapy: LINAC

Hospital IT: PACS, EMR

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

13 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type public and private

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital Public hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care Primary, secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

329 hospitals and Imaging centers in Netherlands listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 90% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

B Braun

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

Nikkiso

Canon Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Spectrum Dynamics

Hitachi Medical Systems

Carestream

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Hologic

Elekta

Varian

Viewray

Agfa Healthcare

DelftDI

EVOCS

HERMES

I group

Jive X

Sectra

Vital PACS

ZRTI

Cerner

Chipsoft

CSC Care Solutions

Epic Systems

Nexus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6sa57

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005319/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900