Need for digitalization likely to drive growth opportunities for med-tech and health-tech in the Netherlands.
As of 2021-22, Netherlands has 329 private healthcare facilities, with 8 tertiary care facilities, 182 secondary care facilities, with the remaining being primary care facilities.
Currently, the Netherlands is need for digitization of its top hospitals towards ensuring better coordination between specialties and smoother care orchestration. The overall infrastructure related to digitally native healthcare facilities is lower in the country when compared to other Scandinavian nations.
The lack of a nationally executed IT infrastructure continues to pose challenges such as siloed patient data in EMRs and other departmental repositories. This further hinders comprehensive and end-to-end management of patients especially when dealing with chronic conditions.
According to this Hospital Intelligence Report for the Netherlands, there are significant growth opportunities for digitization initiatives across General Hospitals as well as Academic tertiary care hospitals in the country. Netherlands currently has only about 6 HIMSS Level 6 7 healthcare facilities.
In addition, the secondary care facilities continue to demonstrate sizeable market growth potential for diagnostic and nuclear medicine equipment. As per Hospetrack, there are only about 90 SPECT SPECT-CT systems across the Netherlands.
Contents:
1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital
- Monitoring Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines
- Surgical: C-Arms
- Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs
- Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, Gamma Camera, PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA
- Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators
- Renal: Dialysis Machine
- Radiation Therapy: LINAC
- Hospital IT: PACS, EMR
2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital
- 13 care areas tracked for each hospital
- General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report
3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital
- Total number of doctors by hospital
- Total number of Radiologists by hospital
- Total number of Cardiologists by hospital
- Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital
- Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital
4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data
- Total bed size of a hospital
- Number of ICU beds by hospital
- Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital
- Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital
- Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available
- Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available
5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals
- Hospitals by ownership type public and private
- Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital Public hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers
- Chart and map based on level of care Primary, secondary and tertiary care
6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps
- 329 hospitals and Imaging centers in Netherlands listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code
- Contact numbers available for 90% of the hospitals
- Website links mentioned for hospital where available
7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country
