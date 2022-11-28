DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 10:51 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.292

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3814646

CODE: MILL LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

