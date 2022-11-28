Australian renewable energy startup Green Gravity plans to accelerate the commercialization of its gravitational energy storage technology - which aims to generate clean, dispatchable energy by lowering weights down old mine shafts - after signing an agreement with global professional services company GHD.From pv magazine Australia Green Gravity and international engineering heavyweight GHD have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop new applications for the startup's storage solution, which moves heavy weights vertically in legacy mine shafts to capture and release the gravitational ...

