Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.7794

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8753694

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

