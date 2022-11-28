Online | December 8, 2022, 11.00 AM ET or On-Demand

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - As we approach 2023, the challenging landscape for insurance continues to evolve. However, it's not just the usual suspects creating havoc for carriers - a rise in cat losses, inflation and customer demands remain top of mind, but the word on everyone's lips is talent. A challenge that sits beyond just insurance, the current demand for talent is far outweighing supply, particularly within the claims and IT functions.

That's why Reuters Events are hosting a webinar on Thursday December 8 to discuss how insurers can tackle the talent crisis.

According to Reuters Insight, not only have the demands of the talent pool changed, but so have the skillsets required by insurers. Soft skills such as critical thinking and commercial acumen must be prioritized, as should an organizational culture change in mindsets around flexible working, ESG, and benefits packages. Additionally, carriers must look inwards to determine their value proposition and work to challenge the outdated perception of insurance to attract talent.

We'll be hearing from leading Talent and People experts:

Damon Porter , SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer , Grange Insurance

, Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer , Westland Insurance Group

, Bruce Baumgarten, VP, Talent , CSAA Insurance Group

, Shawna Oliver, AVP, Head of Global Benefits & Wellness , Manulife

, Alex Frommeyer, Co-Founder & CEO, Beam Benefits

All outlining the key steps to a proactive strategy to combat the talent shortage:

Get to grips with the current talent pool: Post-pandemic, employees are demanding flexible work solutions, and younger generations even more so. Ensure you understand who your candidates are to create a value proposition and benefits package that resonates.

Post-pandemic, employees are demanding flexible work solutions, and younger generations even more so. Ensure you understand who your candidates are to create a value proposition and benefits package that resonates. Use the Great Resignation to your advantage: Find opportunities to diversify your workforce and consider alternative recruitment channels - from hosting open days to engaging with international talent pools, get creative in your recruitment strategy to fill the gaps.

Find opportunities to diversify your workforce and consider alternative recruitment channels - from hosting open days to engaging with international talent pools, get creative in your recruitment strategy to fill the gaps. Recruitment is only half the battle: Update your benefits package, provide clear progression paths, and create a sense of belonging within your organization to ensure employees stick around for the long-term, and make insurance an industry that competes with the likes of Silicon Valley for top talent.

