Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (604/22)

With effect from November 29, 2022, the unit rights in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 08, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EURA UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173915 Order book ID: 276713 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 29, 2022, the paid subscription units in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EURA BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173923 Order book ID: 276818 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB