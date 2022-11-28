Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQS1 ISIN: SE0015660345 Ticker-Symbol: 9BX 
Frankfurt
28.11.22
08:06 Uhr
0,050 Euro
+0,003
+7,26 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2022 | 12:41
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (604/22)

With effect from November 29, 2022, the unit rights in Euroafrica Digital
Ventures AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including December 08, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   EURA UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173915              
Order book ID:  276713                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 29, 2022, the paid subscription units in Euroafrica
Digital Ventures AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EURA BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173923              
Order book ID:  276818                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.