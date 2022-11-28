Anzeige
Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
28.11.2022 | 12:46
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 25-November-2022

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            501.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue                   505.12p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
