DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.1583

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 134517

CODE: XCOG LN

ISIN: LU1981860585

