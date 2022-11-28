Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5N) (the "Company" or "AQUA") is pleased to announce that Jellyworks Inc. ("Jellyworks"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AQUA, has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") with Polygon Studio Labs Inc. ("POLYGON").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Jellyworks has agreed to migrate the Jellyworks Gaming Guild operational technology (the "GUILD") onto the POLYGON blockchain, with dedicated support from the POLYGON technology teams. POLYGON has also agreed to promote the GUILD on POLYGON's owned and operated social media accounts. The Agreement provides for potential promotion opportunities aimed at connecting with gaming clients and gamers who also utilize the POLYGON blockchain.

In exchange for POLYGON's Services, the Company agreed to refer to the GUILD as "The Jellyworks Gaming Guild, Powered by Polygon".

Alex Lineton, Chief Executive Officer at Jellyworks, stated, "We are delighted to be integrating so closely with POLYGON, using their blockchain technology to operate our GUILD. We are in good company, with POLYGON recently signing deals with big name companies including Nike, Starbucks and Adobe. Our integration with POLYGON brings us both leading blockchain technology as well as additional access to both games and game players."

The Company has commenced work on both the development process to migrate on to POLYGON as well as its marketing obligations, the first of which can be seen at https://jellyworks.io

About Polygon

POLYGON (formerly, "MATIC Network") is a blockchain platform that aims to create a multi-chain blockchain ecosystem compatible with Ethereum. POLYGON's native token is named MATIC. The Polygon network supports over 37,000 decentralized applications and has had about 1.8 billion total transactions processed. POLYGON is used by decentralized applications, including, DeFi DAOs and NFTs.

For Further Information:

Aquarius AI Inc.

Eugene Valaitis Investors@AquariusAI.ca

(604) 265-7511

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, Jellyworks, and POLYGON, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information, including but not limited to: any anticipated benefits for the services of POLYGON; anticipated services and the functionality thereof to be offered by POLYGON, including the POLYGON blockhain; any synergies or benefits to be gained from the services offered by POLYGON; the ability of the Company to utilize and implement these services in a beneficial way, including transfer to successfully Guild onto POLYGON's blockcain, if at all; the availability of any additional marketing or promotional opportunities with POLYGON; any potential new customers or clients as a result of POLYGON's promotional opportunities; any increase in Jellyworks business internationally due to POLYGON's international customer base; and the ability of Jellyworks to grow and expand in general through these services. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation, credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyberattacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; the overall difficult litigation environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted.

Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145832