

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 followed Asian and European peers to trade in the negative zone as world market sentiment suffered amidst a rare wave of protests in China against the strict Covid curbs. Meanwhile markets are keenly waiting for the speech by ECB's Christine Lagarde for cues on monetary policy stance.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,651.99, down 0.90 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 6,641.30 and 6,693.92.



Only Teleperformance which gained 1.5 percent and BNB Paribas Act.A which edged up 0.23 percent are trading in the overnight positive territory.



Airbus declined 3.36 percent over fears it would have to delay the delivery schedules due to supply disruptions. Dassault Systemes and TotalEnergies have also lost more than 2 percent.



The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0491, gaining 0.92 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.54 percent to 105.39.



The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.76 percent to 2.625% versus the previous close of 2.579%.



The pan-European STOXX 600 is currently trading at 436.90, down 0.87 percent on an overnight basis.



