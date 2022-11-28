

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced the FDA has accepted the company's Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval of SRP-9001 for the treatment of ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001 has been granted Priority Review by the FDA, with a regulatory action date of May 29, 2023. The company noted that SRP-9001 would be the first gene therapy for Duchenne.



Sarepta is responsible for global development and manufacturing for SRP-9001. In December 2019, Roche partnered with Sarepta to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patients outside the United States.



