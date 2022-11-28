DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.4882
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203539011
CODE: AUEG LN
ISIN: LU1681045453
