Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 13:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 417.3401

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52579

CODE: CW8U LN

ISIN: LU1681043672

