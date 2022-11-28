New Kid on the 'Block': London Blockchain Conference Announced for 2023

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- London Blockchain is delighted to announce the inaugural London Blockchain Conference, taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII) in heart of the capital, between 31 May 2023 - 2 June 2023.

The London Blockchain Conference is the evolution of the original CoinGeek Conference series, which debuted in Hong Kong, back in 2018, with subsequent events held across Europe, Asia and North America up to 2021. The permanent home of the new conference is London and will continue to be produced by the renowned technology entrepreneur and venture investor Calvin Ayre.

The conference is set to be next year's flagship blockchain expo for enterprise and government. Whether you're a global FinTech company, app developer, infrastructure partner, vendor, content creator, or interested in the technology, this is an unmissable event.

Initial conference themes for 2023 include:

Web3 and IPv6

Blockchain Regulation and Government Legislation

Enterprise Use Cases

Smart Contracts and NFTs

Stablecoins and CBDCs

The power of Nano-Transactions

Attendees will have access to a variety of high profile Blockchain influencers, leaders and decision-makers, with the opportunity to learn how best to harness the potential of the technology.

Tickets are now available via the website. For a limited time - buy an Early Bird Ticket pricing: Day ticket - £100 / Three-day ticket - £200 / VIP ticket - £750

If you would like further information regarding the London Blockchain Conference, please visit the website, or contact info@londonblockchain.net.

About the conference:

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference we show how the BSV Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on chain solutions and achieve great things. The way we do this is by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see new blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience for yourself.

