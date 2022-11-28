EQS-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight to Present at the Sidoti December Microcap Virtual Conference



28.11.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that the Company will present virtually at the Sidoti December Microcap Conference on December 7, 2022.

The virtual conference will include a live company presentation on December 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST by Eli Yoresh, Foresight's Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Foresight's Vice President of Business Development. The presentation can be accessed using this link here. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings on December 7 and 8, 2022. To schedule a meeting, contact your Sidoti representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

For more information, please visit Foresight's Investor Relations page here.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/

