Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Diagonal Bio AB (606/22)

With effect from December 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Diagonal Bio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 12, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DIABIO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173824 Order book ID: 276618 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Diagonal Bio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DIABIO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173832 Order book ID: 276619 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB