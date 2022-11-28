Anzeige
Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
28.11.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Diagonal Bio AB (606/22)

With effect from December 01, 2022, the subscription rights in Diagonal Bio AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 12, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DIABIO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173824              
Order book ID:  276618                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 01, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Diagonal
Bio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DIABIO BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173832              
Order book ID:  276619                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
