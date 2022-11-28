Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FSE: P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce its involvement in producing Samsung Canada's 'Connected Experiences' campaign in partnership with Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptor and Gamelancer Director of Athlete Engagement.

This campaign follows the success of the Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD card launch campaigns delivered on the Gamelancer network earlier this year as per our press release dated February 3, 2022. The Connected Experiences campaign features a diverse roster of talent including Fred VanVleet, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa, World Champion Kickboxer Farinaz Lari, professional photographer and creative producer Mr. KOA, and talented food content creator Isabelle Cheng, who all lean into their personal passions to share how Canadians can "Do the SmartThings" with connected devices that seamlessly work together.

"Our team at Gamelancer had a lot of fun with Samsung this year. I love all the incredible content we produced using Samsung products," said Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptor and Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement at Gamelancer. "These authentic campaigns demonstrate Gamelancer's ability to deliver meaningful campaigns for major brands."

The campaign was produced and directed by JoyBox Studios, a full-service content creation lab and wholly owned subsidiary of Gamelancer Media.

"Our audience of over 34 million gamers on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views loved our first campaign with Fred & Samsung. Fred is so much fun to work with, and we're grateful Samsung Canada continues to allow us to utilize our creative abilities and our owned and operated TikTok network to help them tell important and powerful stories," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

To see more of Gamelancer's campaign and how Samsung technology creates meaningful connections and seamless experiences for Canadians, visit the following link:

Current Samsung Canada campaign with Fred VanVleet:

www.samsung.com/ca/smartthings/creating-meaningful-connections/

Past Samsung Canada campaigns:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFuxmYw2/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFuxpWRV/

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34,000,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives.

