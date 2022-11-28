Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce that its flagship Fund, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (formerly AIP Global Macro Fund LP) ("Fund"), was the recipient of the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry for the fourth year in a row.

Of the 234 Canadian hedge funds that participated in the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, AIP Private Convertible Debt Fund LP, which has a private debt focus, took home three 1st place awards.

Best 5 Year Return - 1 st place AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio - 1 st place AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio - 1st place AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented last week at its full capacity live event. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories this year. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP commented: "It is reassuring to know that we are recognized for providing value to our clients, be they institutional or retail investors. Our Fund has provided an average return of 29.96% per year since its inception in 2013. Even in 2020, where the economy has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund generated positive results."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP further added: "We founded AIP with a strong belief in its innovative investment approach, product structuring and team building. We continue to be pleased that AIP has won several awards in previous years including winning three awards at Canadian Hedge Fund ("CHF") Performance Awards last week. This is an honour for us and confirmation our innovative investment approach works well regardless of the market direction and black swan events like the global pandemic."

About AIP

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. AIP is one of the top performing private debt investors in Canada with a focus on the 200M market cap segment of the North American Market. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending, private equity and capital markets experience.

For further information, visit http://aipassetmanagement.com or contact:

AIP Asset Management Inc.

Karim Mecklai, Director, Communications and Marketing

karim@aipassetmanagement.com

416-601-0808

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards:

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

http://alternativeiq.com/canadian-hedge-fund-awards/media/

Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145813