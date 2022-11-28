Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) ("the Company"), a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. CEO of the Company, Fawad Maqbool, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking how the Company plans on providing a competitive advantage with their technology. "The demand is there for communication systems in many different facets," said Maqbool. "The type of product we make is in 99% of all communication systems today."

"Why do you believe that your amplifiers can solve the complex problems that face the IoT and artificial intelligence sector?", asked Jolly. "The number one reason is because of what is called the noise figure," explained Maqbool, adding that as sound travels further from its source, its signal grows weaker. "However, you can amplify that signal and take the noise out of it, and we make some of the best amplifiers in the world that do this," he said. "It is becoming more and more important everyday."

The conversation then turned to the Company's lack of supply chain challenges. "The components we use are not conventional," said Maqbool. "They are not the types of parts you would find on PC boards, so we don't have that kind of a shortage," he said. "However, we are now making our own chips and we put them into our amplifiers, so the end product is much better than our competitors."

Maqbool then expanded on the Company's extensive portfolio of Fortune 500 clients, particularly those involved with radar, satellite communication, and defense systems. "We make the best amplifiers for those systems, so our customers come to us for best-in-class performance," said Maqbool.

Jolly then asked about the implications of "fake 5G". Maqbool explained that most carriers offering 5G do not actually provide 5G radio capabilities, which can be seen when analyzing the network's gigspeed. "True 5G is getting 1Gb per second, while also being able to have 100s of users simultaneously using your network without affecting those speeds."

"Next year, we will be releasing our 5G radios, which we expect tobe installed in towers and carriers should be able to retrofit their 3G, 4G, and fake 5G technology to actually get true 5G," continued Maqbool.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plans to expand into the airline WI-FI sector. "The infrastructure that exists on those planes utilizes cell towers, however when you travel over an ocean there are no towers," said Maqbool. "Satellites have to provide the connection to the airlines, and to do that you will need our amplifiers," he said. "We expect to be introducing the antennas needed for airline WI-FI sometime near the end of 2023, it is very similar to the technology that will convert the entire pipeline of 5G data."

"Where are we at with the process of the MMIC chip?", asked Jolly. "We have already delivered and launched our first trial," shared Maqbool. "We take the technology we have for our amplifiers that normally have connectors and then reduce it to a tiny chip, which can now fit inside of a cell phone or an antenna," he said. "Now we are able to access the entire wireless market."

To close the interview, Maqbool encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their upcoming projects.

To hear Fawad Maqbool's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8203927-amplitech-group-inc-discusses-significance-of-its-state-of-the-art-radio-frequency-components-w

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high-performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience, and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction, and repeat business. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's nancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identied and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's lings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Social Media

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

Investor Social Media

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Company Contact:

Shan Sawant, Director of Communications

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145894