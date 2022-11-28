Leading cryptocurrency legal expert to discuss how digital banking transformation, compliance, and regulation are changing the cryptocurrency game

Chia Network, Inc. ("Chia" or the "Company"), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced its Chief Legal Officer Thomas Chow will speak tomorrow at the FT Global Banking Summit.

Mr. Chow will present on the panel, "Banking's Blockchain Story So Far," covering increasing regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market and digital assets. This panel explores the impact of the market crash experienced in 2022 and whether the panelists believe banks will continue to expand their blockchain-based offerings.

The summit's themes include Regional Trends, Disruptech, Banking Strategy, Economics, Politics, Regulation, Fraud, Financial Crime, and Better Banking. Moderated by Scott Chipolina, Digital Assets Correspondent at The Financial Times, Chow will be joined on the Blockchain Story panel by:

Ronit Ghose, Global Head of Banking, FinTech Digital Assets, Citi Global Insights

Isabelle Martz, Crypto Intrapreneur, Société Générale

Sushil Raja, Global Head of Liink, Onyx, JP Morgan Chase Co.

The event and interviews will be moderated by senior editors from the Financial Times Group and held at the InterContinental London Park Lane.

About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network's public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

