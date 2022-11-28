Arcserve's OneXafe immutable storage solution recognized by industry vote

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, has announced it has won the Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider category at the prestigious Computing Technology Product Awards 2022. The awards ceremony was held at the Montcalm Hotel in London on Friday, November 25.

Computing's Technology Product Awards recognize the best of the U.K.'s technology industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the most exciting and successful end-user projects. The competition is unique amongst technology awards because there is no judging panel. Instead, IT leaders are called upon to vote to decide who should take home the prizes.

The Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider category identified that backing up data is critical in a world where the effects of a security breach can lock or corrupt company-wide systems. The organizers said that Arcserve won this award by demonstrating that its OneXafe 4400 and OneXafe 4500 Series, with immutable storage solutions, provide a robust business continuity service. They also showed their ability to work with customers to find the best solution on a bespoke level. Arcserve demonstrated flexibility, adaptability, product, and service choice.

Said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing for Arcserve: "This is another fantastic achievement for Arcserve. We are particularly proud of this recognition because our peers IT leaders within the data security industry have nominated us for this award. We already know what a great product the OneXafe Series is to provide IT professionals with an immutable digital vault for their backup and unstructured data, so it is very satisfying to see that the industry also recognizes this and agrees. This award again underscores our commitment to providing our partners and end-users with industry-leading products that help strengthen their data resilience to secure business continuity, no matter what."

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

