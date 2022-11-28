Anzeige
Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
WKN: A2P1SJ ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137  
Dow Jones News
28.11.2022 | 15:28
OTAQ Plc: TR-1

DJ TR-1

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) TR-1 28-Nov-2022 / 13:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if 
 possible) i 
 
 
 
 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  OTAQ PLC 
 shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
 Non-UK issuer 
 
 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                               X 
 
 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
 Other (please specify) iii: 
 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
 Name                               DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED 
 
 City and country of registered office (if applicable)       LONDON 
 
 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
 Name 
 
 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     9 NOVEMBER 2022 
 
 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          28 NOVEMBER 2022 
 
 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer 
                 (total of 8. A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
 
 Resulting situation on the date 
 on which threshold was crossed 11.99%                    11.99%    15,315,589 
 or reached 
 
 Position of previous 
 notification (if        5.02%                    5.02% 
 
 applicable) 
 
 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
 A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
 Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
 shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                   Indirect 
 ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                  (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 GB00BK6JQ137                15,315,589                         11.99% 
 
 
 
 
 
 SUBTOTAL 8. A      15,315,589            11.99% 
 
 
 
 
 
 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                   Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
 Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
 instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
 
 
 
 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                          Physical or 
 Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
 instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                   Period xi   Settlement 
                          xii 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                          SUBTOTAL 
                          8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
 applicable box with an "X") 
 
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
 and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the     X 
 (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or 
 legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
        % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it 
 Name xv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  equals or is higher than 
        notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
 Name of the proxy holder 
 
 The number and % of voting rights held 
 
 The date until which the voting rights will 
 be held 
 
 
 
 11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 Place of completion LONDON 
 
 Date of completion  28/11/2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 204514 
EQS News ID:  1499583 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2022 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
