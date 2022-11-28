Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flowscape Technology AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (607/2022)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Flowscape Technology AB (publ), company registration number 556725-4866, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Flowscape Technology AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 1, 2022. The company has 19,591,129 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: FLOWS -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 19,591,129 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042046 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 276620 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556725-4866 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Skills Corporate Finance Nordic AB. For further information, please call Skills Corporate Finance Nordic AB on +46851708240.