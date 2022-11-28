DJ VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin

VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin

London, United kingdom | November 28, 2022

RJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM's and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at USDUS40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world's leading web3 focussed VC's and investors.

VRJAM first came to market with an 'alpha state' product in 2019 and then bootstrapped the business for 4 years, producing double-digit growth year after year. The founder's tenacious approach ultimately grew the business to become a UK market leader for immersive live events, servicing hundreds of premium content creators and brands along the way.

At the start of the month, VRJAM's public content platform was released after 4 years of development and market validation, download the VRJAM platform app now and dive into the virtual world of 5th Dimension, or create an account on the VRJAM browser application to render a custom avatar and buy VRJAM NFT's.

VRJAM offers a premium content platform for high quality, immersive live events that's been built based on years of experience servicing clients like Red Bull, Glastonbury Festival's Shangri La, Twitch (an Amazon-owned company) and even the UK Government's Creative Industries Council.

VRJAM's technology has also caught the attention of blue-chip tech brands including Google (VRJAM is a member of the elite Google Campus startup accelerator) and the world's biggest game publisher Epic Games (Epic provided funding and financial support to VRJAM through the prestigious Epic Mega Grants program).

The quality of VRJAM's native currency has been firmly validated by the investments made in the currency to date which total USDUS2.2M in invested capital, a list of the VCs and investors who've backed VRJAM Coin to date include, NGC Ventures, Sky Vision Capital, DWF Labs, EnjFi, Gate.io Ventures, Animal Concerts, AU21, Stablenode, Axia 8, Enjin, Eight Rings Ventures, Panony, TPS Capital and Oracle Investment Group.

VRJAM Coin is somewhat unique in the web3 vertical due to its focus on the consumer use case. VRJAM Coin is also intended to be used by consumers, brands, and content creators to buy and sell products, content and services inside the rich, virtual world built on the VRJAM platform.

This fact means that demand for the coin is magnified by its use by consumers and brands. By way of this extra demand, the token price is somewhat insulated from the storms of the crypto markets, offering investors a safer, more stable opportunity.

The VRJAM platform offers a wide array of use cases for its cryptocurrency including buying and selling tickets, avatars, backstage passes, premium content and virtual real estate. VRJAM's virtual real estate model is also unique and offers a smart alternative to the traditional 'metaverse land' investment modelo, find out more about this on the VRJAM website.

However the most important part, of the consumer use case that VRJAM Coin addresses, is how consumer conversion from Web2 to Web3 happens.

VRJAM's user acquisition strategy relies on collaboration with global brands and content creators, whereby consumer audiences are offered free access to magical experiences on the VRJAM platform. By cooperating with top creators and brands to offer premium content fans can't get anywhere else, VRJAM gains access to a powerful user acquisition strategy that turns the consumer audiences into account owners and coin holders on the VRJAM platform.

A few brands and creators VRJAM already works with to activate live events and content on the platform are Animal Concerts, Polygon Studios, Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus & Avilla Brothers 'Hardworking Man' metaverse project, Roger Sanchez, Umek, DJ Craze, Jay Worra and Stanton Warriors.

This strategy is enhanced and accelerated by VRJAM's play-to-earn rewards program, whereby over USDUS20M in cryptocurrency will be distributed as consumer rewards and incentives to drive adoption of VRAM's technology.

On the 30th of November, a number of key events will combine to create a successful market entry for VRJAM Coin including; the activation of VRJAM's NFT marketplace via the offering of a range of super rare NFTs from top-tier music artists. The launch of VRJAM's native.staking pools including farming pools and traditional, time-locked pools to give the VRJAM community opportunities to grow their investment and the launch of VRJAM Coin on 2 of the world's leading crypto exchanges, MexC and Gate.io.

The VRJAM Coin initial DEX offering is live now on 3 of the world's leading IDO launchpads, Trustpad, Kommunitas and Erax. Head to one of VRJAM's IDO launchpads to invest and join the VRJAM Community

About VRJAM

VRJAM is an award-winning real-time platform for premium virtual events and immersive social gaming.

The VRJAM platform empowers creators and brands to offer fans inspiring immersive experiences that redefine fan engagement within the Web3 environment. Over the last 3 years, the platform has empowered some of the world's leading brands and artists to redefine fan experience in digital space including Carl Cox, Ultra Records, Twitch, Red Bull and Fatboy Slim to name a few.

These experiences are monetized using VRJAM's native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin and also by way of the creation of revolutionary new types of NFT's that are native to the virtual world of VRJAM.

The live experience features of the platform combine with elegant smart contract infrastructure and crypto native feature sets to create new ways for brands and content creators to render digital content and engage with fans.

VRJAM's community of partners, advisors and investors includes some of the leading brands in the blockchain space including Polygon, and Gate.io as well as an array of top tier consumer brands including the world's leading game publisher, Epic Games.

