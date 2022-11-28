Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest drill results from the fall exploration drilling program at the 100%-owned Tartan Lake deposit near Flin Flon, Manitoba. This program focused on near surface extensions of the Main Zone and South Zone mineralization.

TLSZ22-24 and TLSZ22-25 were drilled in the South Zone and bracketed hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres. TLSZ22-25, targeting 25 metres to the east of TLSZ21-05, intersected 4.33 g/t Au over 7.0 metres and included 8.74 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. TLSZ22-24 targeted the South Zone 25 metres to the west of TLSZ21-05, intersecting a narrow zone of veining that assayed 1.99 g/t Au over a 2.5 metre interval.

TLMZ22-23 targeted a gap in the Main Zone drill coverage near surface, intersecting a broad zone of shearing with quartz-carbonate veining that assayed 1.43 g/t Au over 13.0 metres including 4.68 g/t over 3.0 metres.

All holes intersected typical quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining, and Table 1.0 summarizes the drill results from each of the 3 holes drilled.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states that "The results continue to demonstrate the excellent discovery potential at Tartan Lake. Drilling at the South Zone continues to suggest potential to increase the mineral resources at both the South Zone, near surface, as well as the Main Zone at depth. These results, from a modest drill program, demonstrate continuity of mineralization both at Main Zone and South Zone. It also validates the considerable upside exploration potential both within the deposit area (Main Zone and South Zone), and in the surrounding under-explored property, including the newly identified large IP conductor NE of Main Zone."

Table 1.0 - Significant Results -

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)(1) Au (g/t) TLMZ22-23 423.00 436.00 13.00 1.43 Including 423.00 426.00 3.00 4.68 TLSZ22-24 199.50 202.00 2.50 1.99 TLSZ22-25 174.00 181.00 7.00 4.33 Including 179.00 181.00 2.00 8.74





(1) Interval is measured down hole and does not reflect true width.

There is insufficient information to estimate true width at this time.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see news release February 23, 2017), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

