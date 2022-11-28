EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: All for One Group SE / Aktienrückkaufprogramm

All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



28.11.2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

7th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 28 November 2022 - In the period from 21 November 2022 up to and including 25 November 2022, a total of 1,123 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 13 October 2022 was disclosed on 12 October 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted

average share price

in EUR 21.11.2022 309 42.2339 22.11.2022 166 43.2044 23.11.2022 78 44.3231 24.11.2022 276 44.4732 25.11.2022 294 45.8254

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 25 November 2022 amounts to 7,297 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

