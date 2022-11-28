Suwanee, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Canoja Technologies announces that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Figgro to become the sole operator compliance validation source for Figgro's B2B online cannabis marketplace. Figgro is anticipating a beta launch in December of this year with the Colorado Area420 Collective before broadening to a national scale.

The beta launch of Figgro's online cannabis marketplace will connect Area420 brands with retailers across Colorado, empowering them to optimize distribution, product visibility, logistics, and the power of collective vision. Figgro's streamlined e-commerce tools run on a self-learning platform to optimize performance with data-driven algorithms, ensuring operations are always as efficient as possible.

Canoja Technologies' CanojaVerify solution will drive the compliance verification component of the marketplace, adding an additional layer of trust and transparency to the platform. CanojaVerify's instant verification and API integration provide Figgro the means to perform real-time compliance validation, give the dispensaries the confidence to source new products from vetted and actively licensed distributors, and build immediate credibility with suppliers using CanojaVerify's validation badging system.

Gerry Dumani, Co-Founder of Figgro, made the comment following the announcement: "We've built a holistic supply chain marketplace for cannabis retailers, and the only way that works is through trust. CanojaVerify's license validation provides these retailers the confidence that any supplier on our platform always retains its validity and compliance."

Rich Campbell, CEO of Canoja Technologies added, "Figgro's marketplace platform is a cutting-edge solution that not only drives its seed-to-sale business but broadens its capabilities by creating a centralized B2B procurement space for cannabis operators. Trust and transparency must be at the forefront of this technology; CanojaVerify was designed with those elements in mind. We're more than excited to add Figgro to the Canoja Technologies partnership family."

About Canoja Technologies

Canoja Technologies, has developed license verification, processing, and data analysis solutions with the largest and most up-to-date cannabis license data lake in the US. With standardized and automated B2B solutions as well as a license adjudication platform for regulatory authorities, Canoja Technologies is poised to become a critical part of the compliance infrastructure on both sides of the cannabis space, one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

About Figgro

Figgro is an all-in-one Comprehensive Cannabis Seed to Shelf technology platform integrated with State level Compliance tools, Accounting, and Distribution functions. Through its cannabis cloud, Figgro helps cannabis operators stay compliant, save time, and increase output by automating complex job workflows while tracing regulated inventory throughout the cannabis supply chain.



Contact: Tyler Campbell

Email: tcampbell@canojatech.com

Phone: 855-422-6652 ext. 703

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145333