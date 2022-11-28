

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported 13 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity.



As per the latest data published by the New York Times, 9.4 percent of people who are subjected to antigen test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



This is the highest rate in many months. For most part of this year, test positivity rate has been consistently recorded below 9 percent.



In states such as Arizona, Puerto Rico, Utah, South Dakota and Missouri, test positivity rates are above 20 percent.



Along with this, all other Covid metrics in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



Six percent rise in Covid positive cases and 4 percent increase in Covid-related casualties was reported in the country in the last two weeks.



U.S. hospitals reported a 3 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 8 percent.



28,833 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3,474 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



With 4355 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 98,571,212, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,079,207.



98,026,574 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 228,390,445 Americans, or 68.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 93.8 percent of people above 65.



12.1 percent of the eligible population, or 37,635,032 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against the diseases and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against Covid caused by the omicron variant.



504 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,631,158.



