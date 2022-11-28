EQS-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Personnel

Polyus Finance Plc: Changes in top management



28.11.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release 28 November 2022 PJSC Polyus Changes in top management PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") announces that Mr. Mikhail Stiskin, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy, steps down from his current role post the expiry of a three-month notification period. Mr. Stiskin will also resign from the Board of Directors of Polyus with effect from 29 November 2022. The role of the Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy, will be abolished. Mrs. Anna Lobanova, Vice President for Economics and Planning, and Mr. Anton Rumyantsev, Vice President for Strategy and Business Development, will continue to oversee their respective areas and ensure the continuity of business processes. Mrs. Anna Lobanova joined Polyus in 2013. She was appointed Head of the Controlling department in 2014 and promoted to Vice President for Economics and Planning in 2019. Mr. Anton Rumyantsev also joined Polyus in 2013 as Director for Investments and then was appointed Director for Corporate Finance in 2014 and promoted to Vice President for Strategy and Business Development in 2019. Polyus Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

