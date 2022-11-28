Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Spherio Group AB (publ) receives observation status (609/22)

On November 18, 2022, Spherio Group AB (publ) disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (SFERIO, ISIN code SE0015504626, order book ID 216107) and equity rights (SFERIO TO2, ISIN code SE0015530589, order book ID 216109) in Spherio Group AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB