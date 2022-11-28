Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Canada-based digital marketing and advertising services firm, 323 Media, announces its upcoming marketing workshop for entrepreneurs. The workshop is to be held in December 2022 and aims to enable start-ups and small businesses to enhance marketing efforts by equipping the companies with a 'Do It Yourself' digital marketing tool kit. The workshop focuses on developing digital marketing strategies for businesses by assisting in setting realistic marketing goals, building an effective traffic funnel to company landing pages and teaching how to reach the ideal customers.

Marketing is a large driver of any growing business endeavor, according to 323 Media. Therefore, the workshop has been designed to help businesses understand what can be accomplished with good marketing. The workshop, therefore, provides training for companies to strategize goals and develop a roadmap to implement them. The workshop's next focus is to assist companies in developing an effective traffic funnel in order to direct potential customers straight to companies landing pages. This strategy allows more visitor engagement and potentially enhances the chances for higher conversion rates.

The workshop then provides insights on the steps required to turn the visitors to the landing page into actual customers. 323 Media believes that landing pages on the website play a significant role in creating and converting leads into sales. Therefore, the workshop provides an analysis of market and industry trends and offers insights into consumers. This analysis helps businesses build stronger marketing strategies to reach ideal customers.

"Our workshop aims to assist small businesses and startups with their digital marketing efforts. We help them strategize their marketing plans and provide them with training and guidance to implement them. We are committed to equipping small businesses with DIY marketing tools in order to make them self-sufficient for their basic digital marketing requirements. Apart from the workshops, we also have several platform-specific agencies such as Ultra Click for e-commerce, Super Social Media for social media management and creation, and Content Machine designed for blogging, podcasts and online courses," says Chris Milton, CEO of 323 Media.

323 Media is a digital marketing and advertising services firm, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and was established in 2019. The firm strives to develop a modern approach to creating brands, essential marketing tools & techniques to fuel business growth. 323 Media has dedicated business units that specialize in offering turn-key marketing solutions for Social Media Marketing, Affiliate Marketing, Business Strategy, Content Marketing, Conversion Optimization, E-commerce Marketing and Email Marketing among others.

