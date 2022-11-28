Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 21 to November 25, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 21/11/2022 544,742 56.864090 30,976,258.11 XPAR 21/11/2022 240,000 56.923140 13,661,553.60 CEUX 21/11/2022 47,000 57.037260 2,680,751.22 TQEX 21/11/2022 47,000 57.051740 2,681,431.78 AQEU 22/11/2022 564,067 57.882670 32,649,704.02 XPAR 22/11/2022 220,000 57.845780 12,726,071.60 CEUX 22/11/2022 50,000 57.819300 2,890,965.00 TQEX 22/11/2022 30,000 57.773890 1,733,216.70 AQEU 23/11/2022 439,138 58.061920 25,497,195.42 XPAR 23/11/2022 150,000 58.030770 8,704,615.50 CEUX 23/11/2022 54,000 57.991480 3,131,539.92 TQEX 23/11/2022 46,000 57.970050 2,666,622.30 AQEU 24/11/2022 521,456 57.961710 30,224,481.45 XPAR 24/11/2022 153,000 57.940950 8,864,965.35 CEUX 24/11/2022 67,000 57.939280 3,881,931.76 TQEX 24/11/2022 35,000 57.959940 2,028,597.90 AQEU 25/11/2022 570,138 58.429730 33,313,009.40 XPAR 25/11/2022 130,000 58.444200 7,597,746.00 CEUX 25/11/2022 40,000 58.420850 2,336,834.00 TQEX 25/11/2022 30,000 58.412270 1,752,368.10 AQEU Total 3,978,541 57.810102 229,999,859.14

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005327/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com