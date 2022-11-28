Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 21 to November 25, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
21/11/2022
544,742
56.864090
30,976,258.11
XPAR
21/11/2022
240,000
56.923140
13,661,553.60
CEUX
21/11/2022
47,000
57.037260
2,680,751.22
TQEX
21/11/2022
47,000
57.051740
2,681,431.78
AQEU
22/11/2022
564,067
57.882670
32,649,704.02
XPAR
22/11/2022
220,000
57.845780
12,726,071.60
CEUX
22/11/2022
50,000
57.819300
2,890,965.00
TQEX
22/11/2022
30,000
57.773890
1,733,216.70
AQEU
23/11/2022
439,138
58.061920
25,497,195.42
XPAR
23/11/2022
150,000
58.030770
8,704,615.50
CEUX
23/11/2022
54,000
57.991480
3,131,539.92
TQEX
23/11/2022
46,000
57.970050
2,666,622.30
AQEU
24/11/2022
521,456
57.961710
30,224,481.45
XPAR
24/11/2022
153,000
57.940950
8,864,965.35
CEUX
24/11/2022
67,000
57.939280
3,881,931.76
TQEX
24/11/2022
35,000
57.959940
2,028,597.90
AQEU
25/11/2022
570,138
58.429730
33,313,009.40
XPAR
25/11/2022
130,000
58.444200
7,597,746.00
CEUX
25/11/2022
40,000
58.420850
2,336,834.00
TQEX
25/11/2022
30,000
58.412270
1,752,368.10
AQEU
Total
3,978,541
57.810102
229,999,859.14
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
