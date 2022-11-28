Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the upcoming Sequire Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30th, at 7:00 PM ET.

Patrick Wood, DelphX CEO, will provide investors with a detailed overview of the Company's groundbreaking technology initiatives designed to improve risk and yield in the multi-trillion-dollar bond market.

"As part of my presentation, I will discuss our newly announced Credit Rating Security (CRS) product," said CEO Patrick Wood. "This product is an industry first, and will give bond holders and traders the ability to position against potential rating changes on existing bonds. Credit rating downgrades are far more common than defaults, so we are excited to offer this new tool to address an unmet need that is particularly acute for fund managers with mandates on the rating quality of their assets."

Summary of Sequire Technology Conference

The Sequire Technology Conference is a free event and will run from 10 am to 8 pm ET with multiple tracks, featuring concise 25-minute presentations by speakers from the tech industry's top companies. Register today to attend and view post-event presentations on demand.

Event: 2022 Sequire Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET - 8:00pm ET

Register Here: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of the DelphX platform. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

