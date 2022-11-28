Springfield, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Chamberlain Advisory Group, an insurance and financial advisory firm based in Springfield, Pennsylvania, unveiled its flagship "Safe Money Blueprint" strategy as they see a rise in demand for retirement assistance due to the swings in the market. Through the multitude of services they provide, Chamberlain is able to create a plan that can prepare anyone for retirement regardless of their goals and levels of risk tolerance.

"There are solutions to virtually every financial objective a person or family has," CEO Oliver Chamberlain said. "Our job as advisors is to build a relationship with our clients, dig deep into their goals and wants and present a plan that meets their goals. I created the Safe Money Blueprint to meet these objectives. Even with an unstable or declining market, we can protect clients' assets and put them back on the right path toward a fruitful and comfortable retirement."





Chamberlain Advisory Group prides itself on being a solutions provider using insurance solutions as tools to help get its clients to where they want to be. This has proven important given the recent changes in the stock market, which have caused many to reconsider where they put the money they have saved for retirement.

The advisors at Chamberlain listen to their client's wants and needs and then educate them on the path to meet those objectives, whether that's saving for retirement and/or maximizing their pension, creating a college fund, protecting assets from a volatile market, creating a legacy for their families, and much more. Together, they will come up with a plan that is based on the facts that are best for their client with the goal of taking them from confused and concerned to confident and convinced.

To learn more about The Safe Money Blueprint, or book an appointment to meet with an advisor, visit https://chamberlainadvisorygroup.com.

About Chamberlain Advisory Group

Since 2007, Chamberlain Advisory Group has been serving the financial needs of clients in the Springfield, PA area. Led by Oliver Chamberlain, the company was created to serve families and business owners through education and provide solutions to every financial objective. Learn more at https://chamberlainadvisorygroup.com

