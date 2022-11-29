GoodLuckMate has published a comprehensive Japanese gambling statistics and trends report on its website, revealing some interesting industry insights. The analysis was posted in October 2022 and includes a range of relevant data focused on the gambling market as well as gambling habits in Japan.

With this report, readers will get to learn more about the legality of gambling in Japan, the most popular games among Japanese players, and the demographics of gambling fans in the country. Some key figures include:

Size of the online casino market in Japan $6.7 billion.

Forecasted Japanese online casino market size by 2027 $10.1 billion.

Sports betting market share 40%.

Casinos market share 30%.

Pachinko is the most popular game by market share.

Pachinko makes up about 4% of the country's GDR.

This report also reveals how Japanese consumers feel about online casinos and how popular they are among players of different age and sex groups. It also covers the issue of problem gambling in the country, highlighting that about 3.2 million Japanese players have a gambling addiction.

"We have launched a dedicated version of our website for our Japanese readers. We find the Japanese gambling market extremely intriguing, and that's why we thought it was important to dive deeper into it through this report," commented GoodLuckMate's CEO, Nerijus Grenda. He added a few words regarding the process of putting this piece together. "Creating the report took a lot of research, but, in the end, it was worth it because it gives a complete picture of the Japanese gambling industry as it covers several essential aspects of it," Grenda concluded.

GoodLuckMate Ltd. is an affiliate website providing expert and unbiased information about the online casino industry. The company has been successfully operating ever since 2019 and launched a dedicated Japanese version in 2022. The international website boasts over 6,000 articles and 800 casino reviews. When it comes to the Japanese market, the company has already reached several essential milestones, and it's constantly expanding its reach in the country. Besides providing practical information to consumers, GoodLuckMate also offers informative and educational materials that provide insights into the global iGaming market.

To check out the full report, please visit: https://goodluckmate.com/jp/blog/gambling-statistics.

