Overall sales of N-propanol Market is Estimated to Rise at 3.1% CAGR, Crossing a Revenue of US$ 420.6 Mn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Get Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The consumption of n-propyl alcohol in China is estimated to witness a 3.5% growth over the assessment period of 2022 and 2032. By 2029, the global Propanol Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,878.6 Mn.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global N-Propanol Market is expected to grow from US$ 308.6 Mn in 2022 to US$ 420.6 Mn by 2032, with overall demand surging at 3.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals, etc. across the world is a key factor expected to drive the global market for n-propanol during the forecast period.





In recent years, end-use industries for n-propanol, including coating, food, and beverages, cosmetics, automotive, pharmaceutical, and construction have been growing at a global level. Most of these industries utilize n-propanol for various applications. Thus, expansion of these industries across the globe, especially in developing nations such as China and India, will play a crucial role in driving the global n-propanol market during the forecast period.

Similarly, growing demand for alternative fuels to conventional ones is expected to boost sales of n-propanol during the projection period. As renewable transportation fuels, liquid multi-carbon alcohols like n-propanol are a desirable option. They are simple to carry across large distances, have great energy densities, and can be used directly in place of conventional internal combustion engines. It is desirable to have engineering catalysts that prefer high-value alcohols.

In addition, increasing investment flow in this space and a rise in drug approvals by regulatory bodies are expected to fuel the drug manufacturing procedures, which in turn will positively impact the global n-propanol market.

Despite several promising growth potentials, the market is currently facing several difficulties which are anticipated to limit the growth potential. Environmental regulations, particularly in the chemical sector, are becoming stricter when it comes to the usage of chemically treated products that are also linked to the development of risks when used close to people. This might serve as a barrier for the global market during the forecast period.

"Consistently growing demand from end-use industries, particularly coatings, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the global n-propanol market swiftly over the next ten years," says a lead analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from N-Propanol Market Study

The global n-propanol market is estimated to expand at 3.1% CAGR on a value basis through 2032.

on a value basis through 2032. By application, solvents segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of about US$ 60.5 Mn during the forecast period (2022-2032).

during the forecast period (2022-2032). Based on end use, pharmaceuticals and coatings segments will generate maximum revenues throughout the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to collectively hold around 35.8% of the overall market share.

and are expected to collectively hold around of the overall market share. The U.S. is a prominent importer of n-propanol with an estimated import volume of 35,146.5 tons of n-propyl alcohol.

of n-propyl alcohol. Demand for n-propanol across China is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next ten years.

Who is Winning?

The n-propanol market is highly consolidated in which key players are expected to account for a major share of the market. Some of the top manufacturers include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Sasol Limited, OQ Chemicals, Spectrum Chemicals, Solvay S.A., Dairen Chemical Corporation, Zibo Nalcohol Chemical Co., Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key players are focusing on increasing their production capacity to expand their footprint all over the globe and to gain traction in the market. Further certain key players are focusing on investing in n-propanol production owing to a significant increase in the demand from the coating industry.

For instance, On July 29, 2021, BASF SE announced a joint R&D initiative with Eni to reduce the CO2 footprint of the transportation sector. The companies collaborated to develop sustainable technology to produce bio-propanol from industrial residues.

More Insights into the N-Propanol Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global N-propanol market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented into application, end use, and region.

