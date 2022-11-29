

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Cox Media Group has removed its local channels from DISH TV Customers in nine markets, due to a re-transmission fee dispute.



Cox's action affects viewers of various ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC stations in nine markets.



The broadcaster is using customers as negotiation leverage, demanding a massive fee increase and holding viewers hostage, DISH Network said in a statement.



DISH alleged that Cox Media wants to force DISH customers to pay for local channels if they choose to receive them free with an over-the-air antenna. In addition, Cox is trying to negotiate for stations it does not yet own.



