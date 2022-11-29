DWF Labs and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Web3 in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Web3 market recovers from the latest crypto fiasco, a new channel partnership emerges between DWF Labs and Chainlink Labs, with a clear mission to build a world powered by truth. Through principled academic research and a sharp user-centric focus to empower adoption of smart contract innovation, this channel partnership is set to further build and strengthen the Web3 ecosystem, providing more enterprises with a universal gateway to all blockchains.





"We are very excited about this collaboration," commented Harvey Kim, the Head of Regional Sales for DWF Labs. He adds, "This comes at a time especially as we are seeing fast paced innovation all around the Web3 space. We believe that DWF Labs and Chainlink Labs can support the bold founders that are setting the standards for the whole industry."

Over the last four years, Chainlink Labs has established itself as a central player in the burgeoning world of DeFi-a collection of decentralized applications, on different blockchain networks, that allow traders to borrow, lend, and trade crypto assets without third-party intermediaries.

Among the services provided by Chainlink Labs, VRF (Verifiable Randomness Function) is designed for the next blockchain gaming wave. Randomness can be customised to define the rarity of collectibles, or to generate random numbers for gaming matches, as well as simple tasks such as picking a card from a virtual deck. Reliable randomness is a big trust factor in the public ledger and critical for fairness, as it can prove to the community that the games are not rigged.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global Web3 investment firm. The firm offices are present in Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands. DWF Labs provides liquidity services for Web3 companies, along with exchange listing and other advisory services. DWF Labs is part of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world's top industry traders.

Contact person: Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner

Email: ag@dwf-labs.com

Learn more about DWF Labs: https://www.dwf-labs.com

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart contracts by connecting them to a wide range of off-chain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. We are dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955493/DWF_Labs_Chainlink_Labs_Establish_Channel_Partnership_Accelerate_Growth_Web3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dwf-labs-and-chainlink-labs-establish-channel-partnership-to-accelerate-growth-of-web3-in-korea-301687717.html