Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Evolva: Update on activities to boost Resveratrol



29.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Reinach, 29 November 2022 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today provides an update on the ongoing activities to boost the commercial performance of Resveratrol sales under its umbrella brand "Veri-teTM Resveratrol". First successes have been achieved in the core market segment of dietary supplements, among others by the signing of a new distribution agreement and the successful Menopause Campaign launched in October. Also, the approval of Veri-te Resveratrol in Brazil for animal nutrition and health significantly expands the respective addressable market. In addition, the launch of Veri-teTM Cosmetics for cosmetic applications is starting and further underpins the broad spectrum of applications of Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol.



After the significant sales increase in the Flavors & Fragrance business in the first half of 2022, Evolva's leadership team has broadened its focus on boosting the commercial performance of its Health Ingredients business with Resveratrol as well its business development area of Health Protection with NootkaShieldTM. A core element of the strategy for Resveratrol is to enlarge the addressable market by expanding the focus from the core dietary supplements market for humans to pet animal health as well as cosmetics. First milestones have been achieved in all three areas and confirm Evolva's strategy. Dietary supplements for humans The focus of current commercial efforts in Evolva's core Resveratrol business is on addressing the most dynamic and profitable health areas where Veri-teTM Resveratrol has the strongest value propositions. A first campaign focusing on Menopause was launched in October 2022 on occasion of the World Menopause Day. This presented a great opportunity for Evolva to join the worldwide initiative to support open communication about this phase in every woman's life. The Veri-te webinar "Boosting cognitive and cerebrovascular functions in menopausal women" focusing on science about cognition and the benefits of daily supplementation with Veri-te Resveratrol was attended by more than 170 participants worldwide. As the product meets high interest and demand, Evolva is preparing broader launches in the US as well as in Europe. In addition, commercial activities in Asia, where Veri-te is registered in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, India and Vietnam, are being explored. Animal nutrition and health To expand the addressable market, Evolva successfully introduced its Veri-teTM Resveratrol to the US pet supplements' market as "Veri-teTM PETS". This new version of Veri-te is intended for use in animal dietary supplements to support age-related challenges and meet the growing demand for clean-label, science-backed and sustainably sourced ingredients. In this area, a new milestone was achieved in November with the approval of Veri-te in Brazil for animal nutrition and health, where the formulations covering all animal species and all applications, including pet food, feed and veterinary supplements, will be marketed by Evolva's Brazilian distribution partner, Tovani Benzaquen Ingredients. Brazil is estimated to be the second largest pet market globally, after the US. Cosmetics As Veri-teTM Resveratrol has many multi-functional benefits even with regards to regulating a wide range of biological activities on the skin as evidenced by new scientific studies, Evolva is preparing the global launch of Veri-teTM Cosmetics. With proven benefits such as detoxifying, protecting, rejuvenating and repairing damaged cells, new application fields in the areas of oxidative stress, skin aging and collagen fibers are being addressed. Further developments in cosmetics are expected in the first quarter of 2023 with the completion of Evolva's proprietary clinical study assessing the effects of Veri-te Resveratrol in beauty from within and topical applications. Anne De Vos, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolva, comments: "We are very excited about the launch of Veri-te Cosmetics, as Evolva's Resveratrol is perfectly in line with today's consumer expectations for modern, nature-based supplements, supporting overall health and life-span. Additionally, we see a large potential in the areas of animal nutrition and health in the US, Brazil and other markets. Evolva's approach to provide nature-based products is supporting consumers' increasing interest for environmentally and socially responsible products, solutions and concepts". Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, adds: "The entire Evolva team is ambitiously and passionately implementing the strategy roadmap presented by the leadership team in August as part of our new mid-term plan. With these first concrete actions and milestones achieved, we are building momentum to successfully boost the commercial performance of Resveratrol. We are fully focused on capturing these attractive market opportunities and on bringing Evolva to the next level". Important dates 09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results 18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting Contact Doris Rudischhauser Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications +41 79 410 81 88 dorisr@evolva.com About Veri-teTM Resveratrol Resveratrol is a polyphenolic compound that occurs naturally in plants such as grapes, peanuts, cranberries and other berries, albeit at low concentrations. Evolva's Veri-teTM Resveratrol is a nature-based high-purity ingredient, made via a unique and patented natural precision fermentation process which ensures a stable, traceable and reliable supply. Available at scale at the highest quality and purity levels, Veri-teTM Resveratrol is produced without drawing from our planet's natural resources and compromising on the use of disputable additives and solvents used in other extraction or manufacturing methods. Historically strongly positioned in the dietary supplement segment, Evolva has the broadest Resveratrol portfolio, offering pure, off-white and odorless powder, but also cold water dispersible, as well as oil and water-soluble forms. The ingredient is sold for use in dietary supplements, functional beverages, cosmetics, pharma applications and animal health markets. About Evolva Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

End of Media Release

