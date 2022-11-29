100 jobs created as new hotel opens in central Glasgow

Dalata Hotel Group Plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, growing rapidly in the UK and with a presence in continental Europe, today officially opens the Group's 50th hotel, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, creating 100 jobs locally.

Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is the Group's first Clayton hotel in Scotland, following the opening of Maldron Hotel Glasgow in August 2021. The opening of Dalata's 50th hotel is a significant milestone for the Group as it continues to deliver sustainable growth, enabled by a dedicated and experienced team. The hotel marks the Group's 17th hotel across the UK, where it operates eleven Clayton hotels and six Maldron hotels and has four hotels under construction in Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool, and London.

Clayton Hotel Glasgow City

Situated on Clyde Street on the site of the city's Grade A listed Custom House building, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is a 4-star property that is part of a significant restoration of the historical area, known as St Enoch. The refurbished listed building serves as the entrance to the hotel with the reception, public area, ballroom and event spaces all located here. Adjacent to the historic building and connected, in part, by a glazed ceiling, the stylish ultra-modern hotel also houses the Custom House Bar Restaurant. Climbing 16 storeys high, the hotel provides a striking juxtaposition of old and new architecture.

The luxurious new hotel is just a short stroll from Glasgow's famed Buchanan Street with easy access to the rest of the city's Style Mile areas as well as the world-renowned OVO Hydro Arena, Scottish Event Campus and the Science Centre.

Additionally, its high-spec meeting and event facilities ensure the hotel is an attractive option for business guests. The hotel's 303 spacious bedrooms offer stunning cityscape or river views, while the terrace on the seventh floor provides a stand-out entertaining space for both corporate and private events, with panoramic views across the city.

Integral in the design of the build and in keeping with Dalata's purpose to grow as an innovative and sustainable international hotel company, was the use of low-carbon technologies. This ensures the hotel, with a BREEAM rating of Excellent, has a more sustainable approach which allows the hotel's energy demands to be met by minimising the dependence on fossil fuels.

As Scotland's largest city, and the third largest city in the UK, Glasgow attracts a strong mix of corporate and leisure demand. In 2019, the city welcomed 2.5 million visitors, generating £774 million for the city's economy.i The city has historically achieved a strong RevPAR, altogether making it an attractive market for Dalata Hotel Group.

Dermot Crowley, Chief Executive of Dalata Hotel Group said the hotel opening further signals the Company's continued commitment to its expansion strategy, as well as cementing the group's confidence in Scotland and the UK market.

He said: "The opening of our 50th hotel, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is a significant milestone for us and is a further demonstration of the excellent team we have in Dalata, who continue to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. We are delighted to expand our presence in Glasgow where we now have over 600 rooms.

"The hotel, our first with investment partners Union Investment, has been expertly developed at Glasgow's Custom House, an iconic listed building that has been part of Glasgow City for 180 years. This truly stand-out property has been made possible through the hard work of our partners on the project McAleer and Rushe who constructed the hotel on behalf of the developers Artisan Real Estate and our landlords Union Investment.

This is good news for Glasgow's tourism sector, its business community and its overall economy. We have created 100 new jobs and have already assembled a great team under General Manager, Hazel Galloway who successfully led the team at Maldron Hotel Glasgow City previously. Many of the team have moved to the hotel from other Dalata hotels in the UK, but we have also welcomed many new local faces into the Dalata family as part of this hotel opening."

For more information about Clayton Hotel Glasgow City and to book your next stay visit www.claytonhotelglasgowcity.com

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with over 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of 1,125 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of €220.2 million and a profit after tax of €46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

i https://glasgowtourismandvisitorplan.com/business-support/data-insights/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005749/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Melanie Farrell/Aline Oliveira

FTI Consulting

Email: dalata@fticonsulting.com

Tel: +353 83 833 1644