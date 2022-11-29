Global IP Europe: The Global IP EU is coming to Berlin in March 2023

BERLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With global economic uncertainties, the launch of the Unitary Patent Court on 1 April, and everchanging international regulations and emerging technologies, we can expect to see a significant shift in priorities surrounding patent and trademark activities in 2023.

Therefore, it has never been more important to bring together Europe's leading Heads, Directors and VPs of Intellectual Property and Brand Protection, to connect and discuss innovative ideas and emerging trends in the field and find new solutions to their challenges.

The Global IP Europe Exchange, 13-14 March 2023, Berlin will explore the new opportunities and challenges of phenomena such as the metaverse, NFTs, and artificial intelligence through informative and interactive sessions.

Attend this dedicated senior-level invitation-only gathering to ensure your patent and trademark governance and treatment is thorough as well as adaptive. Leave the event with actionable takeaways, inspirational thoughts, and exciting new ideas for the future of your department.

"The Global IP Exchange is an excellent opportunity to share and reflect on experiences and concerns as well as legal evolution and prospects relevant to the IP world. Due to the attendance of not only various seasoned IP professionals but also advisers and service providers, this event is a real source for global IP and business knowledge with the opportunity to connect with IP colleagues from companies, law firms and vendors", Senior IP Director, NXP Semiconductors

Key organisations attending this and past events include Google, Yahoo, Coca-Cola, Uber, Mastercard, Audi, Microsoft, Phillips, Ericsson, Siemens Energy, Nokia, LEGO Group, Manchester United Football Club, New Balance, and Novartis.

2023 Agenda highlights include a panel discussion on 'Exploring the Threat of Infringement Under the Undefined Laws of the Metaverse' with Beatrice Grifoni, IP and Design Communication Legal Director, Valentino, and Ed Barker, Head of IP and Legal Governance, Manchester United Football Club. Another key session is the interactive Think Tank on 'Registration and Protection Strategies for Domain Names to Assure Competitive Advantages', with Dr Thomas Richter, Head of IP/Trademarks, Bauer Media Group.

