DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 29-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 28 November 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

Director/PDMR Shares Comprised in Awards Jason Tomlinson 135,000

The options are exercisable in the period 01 December 2025 to 28 November 2032 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: 1. One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measuredfrom the average of the Index during September and October 2022 to the average of the Index during September andOctober 2025. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies(Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the medianof a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scalebetween median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 01 December 2025. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date.

Contact:

RM plc 08450 700300 Mark Lágler Company Secretary

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Tomlinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 1. Nil 1. 135,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 28 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

