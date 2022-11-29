Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 
Stuttgart
29.11.22
08:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
29.11.2022 | 08:31
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award 29-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 28 November 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019: 

Director/PDMR  Shares Comprised in Awards 
 
 Jason Tomlinson 135,000

The options are exercisable in the period 01 December 2025 to 28 November 2032 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: 1. One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measuredfrom the average of the Index during September and October 2022 to the average of the Index during September andOctober 2025. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies(Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the medianof a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scalebetween median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 01 December 2025. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date.

Contact: 

RM plc       08450 700300 
 
 Mark Lágler 
 
 Company Secretary

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019. 

1 
        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
 a) 
        Name                         Jason Tomlinson 
 
 
 2 
        Reason for the notification 
 
 
 a) 
        Position/status                    PDMR 
 
 
 b) 
        Initial notification /Amendment            Initial notification 
 
 
 3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
 
 
 a)      Name 
                                   RM plc 
 
 
 b) 
        LEI                          2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
 
 4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
        of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
 
        Description of the financial instrument, type of   Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
 a)      instrument 
 
 
 
        Identification code                  ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
 
 b) 
        Nature of the transaction               Grant of conditional awards 
 
 
        Price(s) and volume(s)                Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 c) 
                                   1. Nil 
                                           1. 135,000 
 
 
 
        Aggregated information 
 
 
 
 d)      - Aggregated volume                  N/A 
 
 
 
        - Price                        N/A 
 
 
 
 e)      Date of the transaction 
                                   28 November 2022 
 
 
 f) 
        Place of the transaction               Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  204520 
EQS News ID:  1499703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
