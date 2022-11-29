Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.11.2022
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Stuttgart
29.11.22
08:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
29.11.2022 | 08:31
RM plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DJ RM plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 29-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 November 2022

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

RM plc, a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector (LSE: RM) today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as its joint Corporate Broker alongside Peel Hunt with immediate effect.

Enquiries: 

RM plc 
Cynthia Alers, Investor Relations Director (interim) Tel: +44 (0)1235 401 805 
                           investorrelations@rm.com

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leading supplier to the international education sector, with a turnover of GBP211m and approximately 2,000 employees globally. Established in 1973, RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning. The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources, an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to eighty countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment, a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities,and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology, a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools andcolleges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  203967 
EQS News ID:  1498193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498193&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
