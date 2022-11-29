Chinese scientists have made mono cast silicon ingots with high purity and low manufacturing costs. The new method will help industrial casting manufacturers to improve the cost performance of casting ingots.Researchers from Zhejiang University in China have developed a new manufacturing technique to produce high-quality mono cast silicon (CM-Si) ingots with a stable monocrystalline ratio for solar cell applications. Mono ingots and wafers for PV applications are manufactured with seeded cast silicon, which is also known as cast-mono or quasi-mono crystalline silicon. The cast mono process facilitates ...

